A vehicle found in the waters of Lake Norman near the Sherrills Ford community may be connected to a missing person’s case from the mid-2000s, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Aaron Turk said.

The car was located near a bridge over Mountain Creek off Mount Pleasant Road, Turk said.

The sheriff’s office is working to remove the vehicle from the water to confirm that it is linked to the case.

As of 11 a.m., it is unknown if a body is in the vehicle, Turk said.