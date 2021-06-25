Sheriff's Office: Autopsy results for Claremont man could take months

It could be awhile before the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office has more information on the death of a Claremont man whose body was found off Riverbend Road on Wednesday.

“It may be weeks (or) months before the final autopsy results are in,” Catawba County Sheriff’s Capt. Aaron Turk said Friday, referring to the death of 51-year-old William Crowder. “We need that before we can definitively rule out foul play in all respects.”

Anyone with information on Crowder’s death is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-464-3112.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

