Sheriff’s Office says threats were made against Confederate monument in Newton

Threats were made on social media to destroy a Confederate monument in Newton, according to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.

Capt. Aaron Turk with the sheriff’s office said they are aware threats have been made. “We are concerned with any statement of intent to damage property in Catawba County,” he said.

Turk said that no damage has been done to the statue, but if they hear of anything happening then they will protect it. “We will protect property here in Catawba County whether that be public or private,” he said.

Mayor of Newton Eddie Haupt said the Newton Police Department is also watching over the monument.

Smitty Smith, member of the Old North State Flaggers in Catawba County, said he and other members stood out by the monument during a recent Black Lives Matter protest, but said protesters ignored it.

According to the group’s Facebook page, Old North State Flaggers is dedicated to replacing old Confederate flags and erecting new flagpoles on highways.

Smith said Confederate monuments and flags are “for remembering, not celebration.”

Smith said he’s heard the threats made against the monument are not from those living in Catawba County.