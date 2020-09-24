 Skip to main content
Sheriff’s detectives asking for public’s help in locating man last seen in Lincoln County
Sheriff’s detectives asking for public’s help in locating man last seen in Lincoln County

A missing man was last seen in Denver. Detectives are asking for the public’s help to find him.

Kenneth Ray Caldwell, 35, whose last known address was 5858 Cedarbrook Court, Stanley, was last seen by relatives on Sept. 1 at the Walmart on N.C. 73 in Denver, according to a press release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Family members told Detective Frank Runyon that Caldwell was last seen wearing tattered jeans, a black shirt and black Nike shoes. He is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Caldwell’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 740-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

Caldwell, Kenneth Ray 
