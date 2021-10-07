 Skip to main content
Sheriff: NC State to assist in determing circumstances of Stony Point man's death
ALEXANDER COUNTY

100821-hdr-news-riddle-p1.jpg

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman, right, talks with Gabriel Dula about a body that Dula discovered in the woods along County Home Road on Sept. 28. Authorities identified the body as that of 39-year-old Jason Riddle and are still working to determine the circumstances of his death. 

 ROBERT C. REED, RECORD

Authorities are sending the body of a Stony Point man to N.C. State University for additional analysis in hopes of learning how and when the man died.

Jason Anthony Riddle, 39, was found in the woods off County Home Road on the morning of Sept. 28.

Gabriel Dula, 20, noticed a wallet and then saw the body while he was in the woods looking for a dog. Dula’s brother had been in a car wreck nearby earlier that morning, and the dog had jumped from the vehicle and run.

Riddle had been the subject of a missing persons case for several weeks prior.

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman said Thursday that sending the body to the university is not a standard procedure. Bowman said his office is seeking help from N.C. State because of how decomposed the body was.

“It wasn’t much to examine, I should say,” Bowman said. 

It is not clear when any results might come back.

 

