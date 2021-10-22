Sheriff identifies Alexander County woman who died in fire

Alexander County Sheriff Chris Bowman identified 63-year-old Kathy Barker as the victim of a house fire on Thursday.

She died during the fire at her home on Clearview Lane north of Taylorsville. No one else was in the home, Bowman said. The home was destroyed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Officers from the sheriff’s office and Taylorsville Police Department arrived before the fire departments and attempted to go into the house because they were alerted that someone might be inside.

“Then, of course, the fire was so intense that they were unable to make entry,” Bowman said.

Bowman said the fire is considered accidental, but investigators were unable to determine a more specific cause because they could not locate the place where the fire started.

The Taylorsville, Hiddenite and Sugar Loaf fire departments responded to the scene, as did Alexander County EMS and the Alexander County Fire Marshal’s Office.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.