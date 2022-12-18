Sheriff Don Brown joins statewide commission

NEWTON — Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown is one of four sheriffs who recently accepted new roles as commissioners on the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Education and Training Standards Commission.

The sheriffs were appointed to the commission by Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood, president of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association. The commission also elected a new chairman at its November meeting held in Gaston County.

Brown will represent District 5. The district includes Alleghany, Alexander, Ashe, Catawba, Gaston, Lincoln, Surry, Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin counties. Brown replaces Yadkin County Sheriff Ricky Oliver, who served in that role for almost 12 years until his recent retirement.

Caldwell County Sheriff Alan Jones was elected by his fellow commissioners to fill the role of chairman of the commission. Jones is the longest-serving sheriff in Caldwell County history and has served on the commission since 2012. Jones has also served as secretary to the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association since July 2019.

The commission, which was created in 1983, is made up of 17 members appointed to staggered terms. Members are responsible for making decisions related to administrative rules that govern the certification program for all justice officers in sheriffs’ offices. Justice officers include deputy sheriffs, detention officers and telecommunicators.

The commission is also responsible for determining whether new or current justice officers should be allowed to receive or keep their law enforcement officer certifications.