Sheriff asks for 4 officers to patrol Sherrills Ford; money for the positions is not in proposed county budget

Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown asked the county for money to start a Sherrills Ford patrol division, which would include four new officers. The addition was not included in the recommended budget for the second year in a row.
The Sherrills Ford community is growing quickly, and the sheriff’s office is seeing increased calls to the area, Brown said. To accommodate growth in the area, the sheriff’s office often has moved patrol officers from other areas to work in the southeastern corner of the county.
The sheriff’s office wants to create a new patrol area and hire four new officers to man the area, Brown said. The additions would allow the sheriff’s officer to be prepared for population growth in the Sherrills Ford area, he said.
‘We want to get ahead of that curve,” Brown said. “We don’t want to neglect any other part of the county either.”
The cost for four deputies in the new district would be about $560,000 in the first year — $295,000 for start-up costs such as buying equipment and vehicles, and $265,000 in ongoing costs, which would occur each year.
The sheriff’s office requested the nearly $560,000 for the 2021-22 budget to create the patrol area. The request is not part of the county manager’s recommended budget.
The request was not recommended because the county plans to expand services when the time is right, according to information from Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley. While there is development in the area, it will take years for growth to come to fruition, McCauley said.
Brown asked the board of commissioners, who are scheduled to adopt the budget on June 21, to reconsider.
As planned developments and construction projects come along, Brown expects the need in Sherrills Ford to only grow.
He noted the sheriff’s office is not only seeing an increase in county calls but is also responding to more incidents on Lake Norman. In the last year, the sheriff’s office assisted with five drowning deaths, Brown said during a county budget hearing.
By having more people patrolling the area, the sheriff’s office can have a visible presence in the area, he said.
“If we’re out there preventing crime then that creates less victims, less property damage, less property loss, maybe less lives lost,” Brown said.
Brown also requested two new narcotics deputies. The positions were not included in the budget. The extra investigators would help address and investigate the county’s many overdoses, Brown said.
Brown said he is pleased with the budget as recommended, but knows eventually the need for the extra officers will be even greater.
The sheriff’s office asked commissioners to create the patrol area and add four officers last year. Brown said he would continue to request the additions if the four slots are not added this year.