Sheriff asks for 4 officers to patrol Sherrills Ford; money for the positions is not in proposed county budget

Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown asked the county for money to start a Sherrills Ford patrol division, which would include four new officers. The addition was not included in the recommended budget for the second year in a row.

The Sherrills Ford community is growing quickly, and the sheriff’s office is seeing increased calls to the area, Brown said. To accommodate growth in the area, the sheriff’s office often has moved patrol officers from other areas to work in the southeastern corner of the county.

The sheriff’s office wants to create a new patrol area and hire four new officers to man the area, Brown said. The additions would allow the sheriff’s officer to be prepared for population growth in the Sherrills Ford area, he said.

‘We want to get ahead of that curve,” Brown said. “We don’t want to neglect any other part of the county either.”

The cost for four deputies in the new district would be about $560,000 in the first year — $295,000 for start-up costs such as buying equipment and vehicles, and $265,000 in ongoing costs, which would occur each year.

The sheriff’s office requested the nearly $560,000 for the 2021-22 budget to create the patrol area. The request is not part of the county manager’s recommended budget.