Shell's Bar-B-Q diner to move, make way for Biscuitville restaurant

The shiny chrome diner on Springs Road in Hickory, once home to Shell’s Bar-B-Q, will be moved to make way for a Biscuitville restaurant.

Shell’s closed its doors in August 2020. Since then, owners Blake “Bee” and Lisa Watts have been trying to sell the property, with the hope of keeping the diner in its place, Bee Watts said.

“We’ve had a broker for quite a while, and he came to me and said the only potential buyers we can find are people who just want the property. They’re not in favor of keeping the diner,” Watts said. “It’s a shame. It’s a historical landmark as far as I’m concerned.”

Biscuitville, a breakfast fast-food chain based in North Carolina, was among those interested in the land itself, to build a new location, Watts said. So he asked his broker to find someone who would be interested in preserving the diner.

This month, he made a deal with a buyer out of Charlotte who plans to move the diner to a location in the Charlotte area, Watts said. The exact plans for the diner are still being worked out.

The diner will be moved this spring, Watts said.