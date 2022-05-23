Shell's Bar-B-Q building to be demolished, making way for Biscuitville

The memorable silver diner once home to Shell’s Bar-B-Q is set to be demolished to make way for a Biscuitville restaurant.

Shell’s Bar-B-Q, on Springs Road, closed in August 2020 after 67 years of serving up cheeseburgers, milkshakes and more. In January, Biscuitville announced plans to buy the property. Former Shell’s owners Blake “Bee” and Lisa Watts found an outside investor to preserve and move the original diner to a new location.

The plans fell through, Bee Watts said. The Charlotte investor had until Friday to move the 1950s-style diner. The diner did not budge. Biscuitville can now move forward and demolish the building, Watts said.

A demolition permit for the building was issued in early May, according to Catawba County permit documents.

Demolition of a small building and clearing on the property began Monday. The main building is expected to be torn down Tuesday, Watts said.

Watts said he isn’t sure why the investor did not move the building in time.

“I hate it didn’t work out,” Watts said.

Biscuitville, a breakfast fast-food chain based in North Carolina, plans to open the new location in the fall, a spokesperson said.

The Biscuitville building is expected to cost about $259,000 to build, according to the building permit issued in May.

Biscuitville previously had a location in Hickory on Lenoir Rhyne Boulevard that opened in 2009 and closed in 2013.

