Granite Falls will be getting a Sheetz and Starbucks along U.S. Highway 321 at the intersection across from the shopping area that includes a Walmart Supercenter.

Workers are currently clearing the site in advance of construction. Granite Falls Town Planner Greg Wilson said the developer subdivided a 3-acre piece of land, with the Sheetz planned to be located closer to the intersection of U.S. Highway 321 and U.S. Highway 321 Alternate.

He said it was unclear exactly when the businesses are expected to open.

“They were hoping initially to be able to get at least one of the buildings open and ready to go before the end of the year and that’s probably reasonable, but you know, weather, so many things can interrupt the best plans,” Wilson said.

He said there would be a shared access to the two businesses from both U.S. Highway 321 and 321 Alternate.

U.S. Highway 321 will be widened but Wilson said there is no timeframe for when that will happen on that stretch of highway. He said widening the section of the road that will run by the businesses has not been funded or programmed.

“One good thing about it is through this section of 321 here, the existing right of way is pretty large so any potential new right-of-way acquisitions potentially would be smaller than they would be in some other areas. However, you’re at an intersection there so that’s a big variable as to what that intersection would end up being,” Wilson said.