Sheep to Sweater Series continues at library

HICKORY — The Sheep to Sweater Series will continue on Wednesday, March 16, at 6 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. The class will be about hand dyeing wool yarn.

Learn how to use acid dyes to create your own customized skein of colorful wool yarn. Return to learn how to knit with this yarn at the beginners knitting class later on in the month. All supplies will be provided but space is limited and registration is required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.