Sheep to Sweater Series continues at library

HICKORY — The Sheep to Sweater Series will continue on Tuesday, March 22, at 6 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. The class will be on drop spindle spinning.

Dawn Mathews from The Thankful Goat Farm will teach all about using a drop spindle. Drop spindles are small, portable spindles you can use to turn roving wool into workable yarn. All supplies will be provided, but space is limited and registration is required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St., NE, on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is required for this program. To register call 828-304-0500 or sign up online at https://www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/.