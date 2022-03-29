Shed, truck burn in fire off Fairgrove Church Road; no injuries reported

A shed and carport burned near a home and a truck was damaged in the fire on Tuesday morning.

There were no injuries reported and it appears no one will be displaced by the fire.

The shed was located at a home off Fairgrove Church Road in an area that is between Hickory and Conover.

Hickory firefighters responded.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

