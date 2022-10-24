She picks mushrooms to eat; she also picks ones that could kill her

Leslie Bromberg carried a small wooden basket filled with edible mushrooms she found in her backyard. A small foraging knife, with bristles on one end, hung from a black rope draped around her neck.

These are the basic tools Bromberg uses while searching for mushrooms. She picks mushrooms that are both edible and poisonous. She is careful to keep them in separate containers to avoid cross-contamination.

“If just the tiniest piece of green-spore parasol or a destroying angel got onto one of my honey mushrooms and I ate it,” Bromberg said, “it could kill me, so I definitely do not want to cross-contaminate.”

Bromberg said she prefers using baskets with holes, so the mushroom spores can spread as she walks around the woods. Bromberg said she prefers to cut the mushrooms at the base rather than pluck them from the ground. Cutting a mushroom at the base leaves behind the mycelium, which is similar to roots, and allows more mushrooms to grow, she said.

“You don’t want to destroy any more of the habitat than you have to,” Bromberg said.

Bromberg recommends taking photos of the mushroom before picking it, because some mushrooms bruise easily and will look different once you arrive home. She also recommends using an identification book for wild mushrooms. She said she likes to use “A Field Guide to Mushrooms of the Carolinas.” The book was written by Alan E. Bessette, Arleen R. Bessette and Michael W. Hopping.

Becoming a mushroom forager

I've been foraging for morel mushrooms since I was probably 6 years old with my dad. They're easy to identify. Morels are fun to look for because they only grow for about three weeks out of the year. They're one of the first mushrooms to come up in the spring, and they're delicious.

Morels are highly sought out. They can cost around $20 a pound. It wasn’t until about six years ago, when I expanded what I was looking for.

I didn't even know so many edible mushrooms existed in the woods. I'd seen some mushrooms here or there, but you don't really pay attention until you're looking. I actually got into it because of my job. I’ve been an environmental health specialist for 15 years.

I inspect restaurants along with many other things in Catawba County. About six or seven years ago, North Carolina legalized becoming certified to hunt for wild mushrooms. People can actually sell wild mushrooms, if the people are certified, to a restaurant as long as they follow the legal guidelines.

I was used to seeing what everybody else sees in the stores, like portabellas, creminis and oyster mushrooms. Since inspectors were going to be seeing wild mushrooms in restaurants, I wanted to become a decent resource for my co-workers when they were seeing wild mushrooms in our restaurants. That way we could verify the restaurants were buying what they thought they were buying.

Favorite edible mushrooms

I am not a vegetarian. I love eating meat so much. That’s actually part of the reason why I forage. I eat too much meat, too much commercial meat. I'm by no means a health nut, but I don't love all the additives and stuff I get from processed meats. So anytime I get to reduce that intake, I do so with mushrooms.

Mainly what I hunt for are the meaty mushrooms that resemble a particular type of meat whether it's steak, shrimp, crab or chicken.

I would say my favorite is lion's mane, because the texture of it resembles crab meat. You can make imitation crab cakes out of it. When the lion’s mane is cooked in butter, it releases this nutty flavor that I have not found with another mushroom, and I love it. I've cooked that over a campfire and my friends just tore into it.

I like the mushroom called chicken of the woods, because you can make any chicken dish you desire out of it. It has the exact same texture as chicken. I like making chicken piccata with that mushroom.

There’s a cauliflower mushroom. It's one of the rare edibles that I like. It grows at the base of pine trees, and it looks like an egg noodle. I actually use it instead of egg noodles for my chicken noodle soup.

Morels are good to eat, and they taste delicious in just butter and white wine sauce. That is probably my favorite dish. Morels are a hollow mushroom, so they're ideal for stuffing and baking. You can put any type of stuffing you want in it, whether it be sausage and cheese or whatever your heart desires.

Favorite aspect of foraging

There are quite a few things I love about it, but one thing I enjoy is you never know what you're going to find when you’re out in the woods. While I was foraging yesterday, I found an elevation stick that surveyors use and an old mason jar. You could find antlers that have shed. You could find other edible plants or some of the very cool insects that we have around here.

I really love it, and it gets me out in nature. It's a good excuse to go out into the woods.