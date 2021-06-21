She loved Newton and her work at The Observer News Enterprise

“I have known Sylvia since childhood and she has always presented Newton in a loving and caring manner,” Newton Mayor Eddie Haupt said. “I can remember how she would come down to H&W Drug after the paper was printed each day to see their work and to gauge the reaction from my customers. She cared.”

“Just last week President Jimmy Carter reached out in a letter inquiring of her health and that she and our family was in his thoughts and prayers,” Luther Ray, her eldest son, said. Ray had formed a close personal relationship with the president in the late 1970s.

In 2014 Ray was bestowed The Order of the Long Leaf Pine by N.C. Gov. Pat McCrory for her community and civic work. Former N.C. Gov. James B. Hunt, a life-long friend of Ray, sent his condolences. “Sylvia was a treasure for western North Carolina, not only in her journalistic career but in her love of our state,” Hunt said.

In 1991, Ray debuted her acting skills alongside the Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon in the made-for-television movie “Wildflower” that was shot on location in Catawba County and directed by Diane Keaton.