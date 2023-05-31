Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

There’s a woman in need and we can help.

Marcia Hubbard, the founder and president of the Volunteer Outreach In Community Efforts (VOICE) club reached out to me on behalf of a 62-year-old woman who has lost portions of both of her feet to disease.

You may recognize VOICE from the nonprofit’s work helping veterans and the homeless with a focus on outfitting folks in need with shoes.

Deborah’s story lines up perfectly with the mission of VOICE.

The amputations do not keep her from walking completely, Hubbard said in an email, but she does need special shoes.

The cost is $1,000. Hubbard said Deborah will need foot scans, an insole toe filler and special shoes.

Hubbard said Deborah stays in a shelter, goes to church on Sundays and is able to get around with a walker.

“She said to have special shoes would be amazing,” Hubbard wrote in one of our email exchanges. “Right now she has to stuff her shoes with socks. Specialty shoes would help her walk and be more comfortable.”

Hubbard added that Deborah’s most recent foot surgery was in February.

Shoes made especially for her would help Deborah feel better as a person, Hubbard said.

Hubbard added one more thing: Thank you for helping to help Deborah feel better and be more mobile comfortably.

I don’t think Deborah is asking for too much.

I’ll get us started with $100. I am hoping nine people can match my gift this week and Deborah can have the care and shoes she needs.