She helps moms give birth but COVID-19 is a barrier to assisting clients

Early in the pandemic, hospitals in the Catawba Valley region limited birth support to one person and a doula with certification. After a few months, that changed to two support people. There was no special allowance for doulas, Sipes said. Recently, the hospitals reverted back to one visitor per patient.

“If a client wishes for their mother, partner and their doula, they’d have to choose between a doula or loved one,” Sipes said.

Sipes has tried to support and advocate for her client virtually but it is not as effective, she said.

“I have seen birth trauma occur repeatedly among clients that have been supported virtually,” she said. “Virtual support can be done, but it also creates a barrier.”

At times, Sipes said, she has felt helpless.

“One client, I had to watch her cry on FaceTime because she was taken to have a caesarean and she was wasn’t ready, but I couldn’t do anything,” Sipes said. “Its very hard to provide that support virtually.”

If she is in person when trouble arises, Sipes talks to doctors about the options and helps her client make decisions.