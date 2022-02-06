She built guns during World War II; Charlotte Cranford will be 98 on Wednesday

Catawba County resident Lisa Baker emailed me a fascinating story about her mother, Charlotte Travis Cranford, who turns 98 on Feb. 9.
Lisa wrote, “She is the 18th child born in a family of 19 children to Noah Allen and Effie Mae Canipe Travis. The family was one of the largest families here in Catawba County, and my mother is the last one left.”
Lisa wrote that her grandparents “married in 1900. Their first child was born in 1901, and their last was born in 1926.” Charlotte was born in 1924, many of her older siblings having already left home.
“My grandfather (traded a house and property for) a three-room (old schoolhouse) on 40 acres of land and added on to the (structure) to make it work for them,” continued Lisa, “He worked the land and grew everything his family could possibly need.”
As if that wasn’t enough to catch my attention, Lisa also wrote that her mother went to Atlanta, Georgia, during World War II and worked for the government, building guns. Charlotte had three brothers who were serving in different branches of the service, and she wanted to do her part for the war effort.
Off to Lisa’s house I went.
I didn’t meet Charlotte. She lives with Lisa but was spending a couple of weeks at another daughter’s house. Lisa said her mom gets a little confused when trying to recall past events, but Lisa had much to share: photos, written family recollections, remembered stories, and documents.
One of the first things Lisa showed me was a list of Noah and Effie’s children: Mae, William, Gordon, Eunice, Roby, Sam, Joe, Mernie, Emit, Louise, Gail, Opie, Mary, Margaret, Glen, Carl, John, Charlotte, and Martin. There were no multiple births, and no babies died at birth. All were born and raised off Highway 10 in Newton. And get this: Effie wanted one more, “an even 20,” said Lisa, “but the doctor told her: ‘No more.’ I don’t know what the problem was.”
Most lived into their 80s and 90s. William died of pneumonia at age 12, Opie died in a car accident at 24, and Margaret, who suffered an unidentified illness, died at 38. When No. 19 came along, Effie named him Martin Luther and declared he’d grow up to be a preacher. And that’s what he did, a (Lutheran Church) Missouri Synod pastor in Illinois, said Lisa.
Next, she produced a copy of a short autobiography that Noah had written in 1951. Among the information is the surname of his paternal grandfather, Trefflestadt, a name that was changed to Travis during the Civil War years. Noah wrote about walking three miles to and from church and described going to school “at the old Setzer school house, which stood near where our present Mt. Olive Church (Newton) now stands. At that time our school sessions ran about three months. Our studies consisted of the old Websters Blue Back Speller, Holmers and Saunders Readers, Davies Practical Arithmetic, English grammar, and Murrays Geography. We had slab benches for our seats and our laps were our desks.”
While working as a carpenter in Newton, Noah routinely caught sight of pretty Effie as he passed by her home. “He told a man he was working with that he was going to marry her,” said Lisa. Sixteen-year-old Effie and 25-year-old Noah wed July 1, 1900, at Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Newton. Noah, who’d attended Concordia College (burned in 1935) in Conover in the late 1800s, received a diploma in railway telegraphy from Southern Business College in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1894; worked on a farm and in a railway office in Illinois; co-owned a shoe business in Gastonia; and worked in Catawba County as a carpenter, became a full-time farmer.
Among a host of chores, Effie sewed and made quilts. “She paid the doctor with quilts and food,” Lisa stated. “(My mother) talked about how during the (Great Depression) the kids didn’t even know it was going on because they never went without anything.”
Charlotte preferred outdoor work to indoor chores, one of which was keeping the fires going in the home. She followed her dad around and did farm work, such as picking cotton.
Before World War II, Charlotte paired socks at Ridgeview Hosiery. “She said she hated it,” Lisa shared. “She told her dad she was going to Atlanta.” Charlotte’s older sister Louise, the sibling who’d looked after her like a second mom, was already living there, so Charlotte and a friend moved in with Louise and found jobs working for the War Department, assembling guns and earning 72 cents an hour.
“She enjoyed feeling like she was contributing (to the war effort),” Lisa reported. “Like she was personally making guns for her brothers.” It took a little extra work for Charlotte to get the hang of constructing guns, however, because she was left handed. “She had to learn to build the guns backwards from how everyone else did it,” said Lisa. Out of 19 children, Charlotte was the only lefty.
Lisa displayed various War Department documents Charlotte had saved, including one from July 27, 1945, notifying her of a change in position title from “small arms assembler” to “armament repairman.” With the upgrade, her salary increased from 72 to 77 cents per hour.
Charlotte enjoyed her job, especially meeting and dating the soldiers and workers at the factory. There were some other young men around, but Charlotte and the other women workers were told not to look at them. “She said her superiors were adamant, ‘Do not make eye contact,’” said Lisa.
Can you guess who these men were? Here’s a hint: There were several prisoner-of-war facilities in Georgia. “(German) prisoners were serving (the factory workers’) meals to them in the cafeteria line,” Lisa explained. She said her mom did comment that the German soldiers were good looking.
When the war ended, so did Charlotte’s job. She returned to Catawba County.
It was Ralph Cranford who finally won Charlotte’s hand. He was a brother of one of Charlotte’s sisters-in-law. Ralph had served in the Navy and then returned to Catawba County. He was 21, Charlotte 23 when they married. They enjoyed 51 years together. Charlotte was a homemaker and a seamstress, making clothes and doing alterations. She had four children: Walter Cranford, Charlene Cranford Robinson, Michael Cranford, and Lisa.
Charlotte and her many siblings remained close their entire lives. “She loved having a huge family — growing up and afterward,” said Lisa. “It’s hard for her to think about all her family gone except her.”
Lisa concluded by saying Charlotte has been “a beautiful mother to us, a wonderful Christian mother who taught us all to love the Lord and love one another.”
Happy birthday, Charlotte!
