She built guns during World War II; Charlotte Cranford will be 98 on Wednesday

Catawba County resident Lisa Baker emailed me a fascinating story about her mother, Charlotte Travis Cranford, who turns 98 on Feb. 9.

Lisa wrote, “She is the 18th child born in a family of 19 children to Noah Allen and Effie Mae Canipe Travis. The family was one of the largest families here in Catawba County, and my mother is the last one left.”

Lisa wrote that her grandparents “married in 1900. Their first child was born in 1901, and their last was born in 1926.” Charlotte was born in 1924, many of her older siblings having already left home.

“My grandfather (traded a house and property for) a three-room (old schoolhouse) on 40 acres of land and added on to the (structure) to make it work for them,” continued Lisa, “He worked the land and grew everything his family could possibly need.”

As if that wasn’t enough to catch my attention, Lisa also wrote that her mother went to Atlanta, Georgia, during World War II and worked for the government, building guns. Charlotte had three brothers who were serving in different branches of the service, and she wanted to do her part for the war effort.

Off to Lisa’s house I went.