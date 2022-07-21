Shark-themed events planned at Hickory library

HICKORY — People are invited to join the Hickory Public Library and the Hickory Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism department for an afternoon of shark-themed education and adventure.

Drop in on Thursday, July 28, anytime between 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Patrick Beaver Memorial Library to practice your excavation skills by hunting for real fossils and shark teeth, watch a live feed of an underwater shark camera, learn about different kinds of sharks, read stories, make a craft, play games, and more. This program is for all ages but is recommended for pre-kindergarten children. No registration required.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public. Advanced registration is not required for this program.