Share plants, knowledge during library program

HICKORY — Houseplant SWAP: Sharing with a Passion, will be presented Saturday, Aug. 6, at 3 p.m. at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

Passionate about plants? Join the Hickory Public Library for the houseplant SWAP. You’re invited to bring in healthy plants, rooted in dirt or loose cuttings, and be ready to trade with others. A short conversation about houseplant care and propagation will be included.

For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

