Shalom: Consider welfare of everyone

What would it be like for us to consider the welfare, or the shalom of everyone in our midst? Not just those who look like us, or love like us, or vote like us, or talk like us, but everyone. What could be possible for our communities if we were intimately concerned with the welfare of others, even those with whom we disagree, even those with whom we cannot bring ourselves to even try to understand, even those whom we might say that we hate?

With so much enmity in our world, this seems like the hardest possible thing to try and accomplish. We have dug out ditches and made our camps and have turned anyone who questions or disagrees with us into an enemy. We seemed to have moved beyond making attempts at civil discourse or respectful conversation. Snap judgments are made based on bumper stickers or hats. Rather than asking questions and practicing curiosity, we close ourselves off from anything that might challenge us or shake our confidence.

Many of refuse to consider the idea that we might have something to learn from an alternate point of view. And yet, we have this opportunity. There is this opportunity to practice a hospitality that doesn’t need for everyone to agree, but is intimately concerned with peace for each and every person in the community.