 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Shake Down Band to perform in Taylorsville

  • 0

TAYLORSVILLE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will present the Shake Down Band in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, on the Rotary Performance Stage at the new Alexander County Courthouse Park located at 101 W. Main Ave. in downtown Taylorsville.

Shake Down performs a variety of music, including beach, shag, rock, funk, Motown, country and top 40. 

People are invited to bring blankets or chairs. The splash pad and playground will be open, and there will be food trucks available.

For more information about The Hiddenite Center, visit www.hiddenitearts.org, or call 828-632-6966.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

93-year-old daredevil flies fifth high flying challenge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert