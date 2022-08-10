Shake Down Band to perform in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE — The Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center will present the Shake Down Band in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, on the Rotary Performance Stage at the new Alexander County Courthouse Park located at 101 W. Main Ave. in downtown Taylorsville.

Shake Down performs a variety of music, including beach, shag, rock, funk, Motown, country and top 40.

People are invited to bring blankets or chairs. The splash pad and playground will be open, and there will be food trucks available.

For more information about The Hiddenite Center, visit www.hiddenitearts.org, or call 828-632-6966.