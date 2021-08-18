Severe weather caused minor damage in Hickory; more rain coming

“In western North Carolina, from Asheville to Statesville down to Greenville, South Carolina, … there were 37 tornado warnings issued yesterday and numerous flash flood warnings,” Powell continued.

Weather conditions can create a tornado very quickly and sometimes before a warning can even be sent out, he said. “Normally on tropical days like that, you err on the side of caution because you want that warning to be out so people will know where to go.”

Powell said not all of the 37 warnings produced a tornado.

Looking at the remainder of the week, Powell said there could be more rain.

“We’ll probably see (Wednesday) be the clearer day,” he said. “As we go through the week and into the weekend temperatures are going to get back into the upper 80s and low 90s … with some humidity, so it is possible we could kick off a few additional showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the week."

Powell added that he does not predict severe weather moving into the Catawba County area for the remainder of the week, but there could be heavy rain. “When you get that much heat, and humidity and instability one or two could be quite strong.”

