Severe weather caused minor damage in Hickory; more rain coming

Despite Tuesday’s severe storms and numerous tornado warnings, Hickory saw only minor damage, and no injuries were reported.
The Hickory Fire Department had no calls for injuries related to storm damage Tuesday. They did have two calls for tree limbs falling and one power line being down, said Terri Byers, fire education coordinator for Hickory Fire.
“It wasn’t as crazy as we anticipated,” she said. Byers said four Hickory firefighters and one engine were sent to Haywood County on Wednesday. A state of emergency was declared in that western North Carolina county.
Carolina Weather Group meteorologist Scotty Powell said Tuesday's storms and tornadoes were a result of the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred.
“The remnants of Tropical Storm Fred, once it hit the Gulf Coast near Panama City Beach, it rode up into Georgia and up into the Appalachian Mountains," Powell said.
“There were a couple of tornado warnings in the Hickory metro area, but I did not hear of any damage coming from those,” he said.
A tornado was reported in Alexander and Iredell counties, but apparently caused only minor damage, Powell said.
“We had enough instability, enough thunderstorm fuel and we had enough wind shear that when the storms moved into the area we had enough twisting in the area for the storms to rotate,” he said.
“In western North Carolina, from Asheville to Statesville down to Greenville, South Carolina, … there were 37 tornado warnings issued yesterday and numerous flash flood warnings,” Powell continued.
Weather conditions can create a tornado very quickly and sometimes before a warning can even be sent out, he said. “Normally on tropical days like that, you err on the side of caution because you want that warning to be out so people will know where to go.”
Powell said not all of the 37 warnings produced a tornado.
Looking at the remainder of the week, Powell said there could be more rain.
“We’ll probably see (Wednesday) be the clearer day,” he said. “As we go through the week and into the weekend temperatures are going to get back into the upper 80s and low 90s … with some humidity, so it is possible we could kick off a few additional showers and thunderstorms through the rest of the week."
Powell added that he does not predict severe weather moving into the Catawba County area for the remainder of the week, but there could be heavy rain. “When you get that much heat, and humidity and instability one or two could be quite strong.”