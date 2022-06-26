 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Service League of Hickory to present antiques fair

  • 0

HICKORY — The members of The Service League of Hickory encourage people to mark their calendars for Oct. 13-15 for the annual antiques fair held at Lake Hickory Country Club.

This year the event will have a new name to reflect a fresh approach — Antiques and Design Fair. A committee of interior designers is planning to host instructive sessions during the event. These tutorials will help attendees with selecting and mixing antique furniture, accessories, and rugs with current home décor.

The fair will continue the tradition of featuring juried antique vendors from all over the Southeast to include crystal, fine china, silver, jewelry, specialized fine home goods, oriental rugs, furniture, and more. Food including homemade desserts will be available for seated dining or take-out.

Advance tickets will be available later for purchase at five  locations: Bumblebee Interiors, Jenny’s Gifts, Ever a Woman Boutique, Hen & Chicken Papers, and Sharon Sturgess Florals. Tickets are valid for all three days of the fair and will also be sold at the door.

People are also reading…

The Antiques and Design Fair is The Service League of Hickory’s premier fundraiser each year. Proceeds benefit the community service projects of the league, educational support, and scholarship endowments. For more information, refer to The Service League website, www.serviceleaguehickory.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Protests spread, state abortion bans begin after US justices strike down Roe v. Wade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert