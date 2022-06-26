Service League of Hickory to present antiques fair

HICKORY — The members of The Service League of Hickory encourage people to mark their calendars for Oct. 13-15 for the annual antiques fair held at Lake Hickory Country Club.

This year the event will have a new name to reflect a fresh approach — Antiques and Design Fair. A committee of interior designers is planning to host instructive sessions during the event. These tutorials will help attendees with selecting and mixing antique furniture, accessories, and rugs with current home décor.

The fair will continue the tradition of featuring juried antique vendors from all over the Southeast to include crystal, fine china, silver, jewelry, specialized fine home goods, oriental rugs, furniture, and more. Food including homemade desserts will be available for seated dining or take-out.

Advance tickets will be available later for purchase at five locations: Bumblebee Interiors, Jenny’s Gifts, Ever a Woman Boutique, Hen & Chicken Papers, and Sharon Sturgess Florals. Tickets are valid for all three days of the fair and will also be sold at the door.

The Antiques and Design Fair is The Service League of Hickory’s premier fundraiser each year. Proceeds benefit the community service projects of the league, educational support, and scholarship endowments. For more information, refer to The Service League website, www.serviceleaguehickory.org.