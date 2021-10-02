Service League of Hickory plans antiques fair

“Your support of this event will enable the league to continue our mission of charity, public service and education and will be used to support programs in our community,” says Kathi Bell, Service League co-president.

Since 1937, the Service League of Hickory, NC, Inc. has served those in need and has been instrumental in the origins of The Community Ridge Day Care Center, The Family Guidance Center and The Creative Museum for Youth later named The Catawba Science Center. The Service League of Hickory has supported, through dollars and volunteer hours, the Backpack Program, YMCA, CCM, DSS Child Advocacy Center, Family Care Center, Safe Harbor, The Salvation Army and many other notable community organizations. Since 1954, the league has helped over 200 area students achieve their college education goals through our annual scholarships, grants and merit awards. The league proudly funds 10 college scholarships through its Scholarship Endowment Fund, The Glenn C. Hilton Endowment Fund and The Beulah Mae Jones Mitchell Scholarship Endowment Fund.