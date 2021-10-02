Service League of Hickory plans antiques fair

HICKORY — The Service League of Hickory invites everyone to enjoy the upcoming antiques fair held Oct. 14-16 at Lake Hickory Country Club, 430 17th Ave. NW, Hickory. This event draws vendors and visitors from throughout North Carolina and the Southeast.
This year’s fair will feature 18 premier antiques dealers, repair specialists and repurposing exhibitors. Antique selections include fine silver, oriental rugs, glassware, jewelry, books, dolls, linens, toys, paintings and furniture. Attending vendors include ABN Rug Gallery, Atlanta, Georgia; A Silver Chest, Tampa, Florida; Bond Street Antiques, Woodstock, Georgia; Chips Away, Southport; Comer’s Antiques, Murrells Inlet, South Carolina; Dogwood Lane Antiques, Marietta, Ohio; Estate Jewelers, Inc., Lincolnton; Hamlet House Antiques, Hamlet; Heritage House Antiques, Bland, Virginia; Len Harmon Antiques, Vilas; LeRoque, Atlanta; Old Friends Antiques, Vass; P&P Restorations, Roseboro: Pendley Clock Repair, Hickory; Snow Leopard Antiques, Raleigh; Status Symbol Antiques, Lynchburg, Virginia; Sterling Treasures, Camden, South Carolina; Windsor House Antiques, Isle of Palms, South Carolina.; and Wintergreen Farm, Fort Mill, South Carolina.
Tickets for the 2021 Service League Antiques Fair are $10 and may be purchased in advance at Bumblebee Interiors, Carolina Office Equipment and Jenny’s, or at the door. The Antiques Fair League Kitchen will be open offering sandwiches and plates, soups and homemade cakes and pies. Seated dining and take out will be available. Kitchen hours are Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. A ticket is not required for take-out orders. Food orders may also be placed by calling 828-569-0066 or online by emailing antiquesfairtakeout@gmail.com.
“We are delighted to again host this signature fundraising event for the Service League,” says Tina Terrell, Service League co-president.
“Your support of this event will enable the league to continue our mission of charity, public service and education and will be used to support programs in our community,” says Kathi Bell, Service League co-president.
Since 1937, the Service League of Hickory, NC, Inc. has served those in need and has been instrumental in the origins of The Community Ridge Day Care Center, The Family Guidance Center and The Creative Museum for Youth later named The Catawba Science Center. The Service League of Hickory has supported, through dollars and volunteer hours, the Backpack Program, YMCA, CCM, DSS Child Advocacy Center, Family Care Center, Safe Harbor, The Salvation Army and many other notable community organizations. Since 1954, the league has helped over 200 area students achieve their college education goals through our annual scholarships, grants and merit awards. The league proudly funds 10 college scholarships through its Scholarship Endowment Fund, The Glenn C. Hilton Endowment Fund and The Beulah Mae Jones Mitchell Scholarship Endowment Fund.
Contact the Service League of Hickory at serviceleagueofhickory@gmail.com or 828-569-0066 for more information.