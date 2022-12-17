Service League of Hickory member honored with award

HICKORY — Martha "Marty" Vanderlinden Cotton has been awarded The Order of the Long Leaf Pine by North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper. The award was presented by State Sen. Dean Proctor during The Service League of Hickory’s annual Christmas luncheon held at Lake Hickory Country Club.

Cotton is a Diamond Member Emeritus of The Service League of Hickory. This membership status requires a minimum of 35 years of service to the League. Judy West, also a Diamond Member Emeritus of The Service League of Hickory, nominated Cotton for the highest honor awarded by North Carolina’s governors. The Order of the Long Leaf Pine is awarded to “persons who have made significant contributions to the state and their communities through their exemplary service and exceptional accomplishments.”

In the letter of nomination, West describes Cotton as “a phenomenal leader and volunteer for The Hickory Service League for over 35 years.” West also provides a background of The Service League of Hickory’s 84 years of fundraising projects, which have raised more than $1 million to benefit community service organizations, provide educational support, and award scholarships.

West credits Cotton for reviving The Service League’s Antiques Fair in 2016. The Antiques Fair was a long-standing tradition in the community for over 45 years, but it was discontinued as its premier fundraiser in 2006. According to West, Marty Cotton “single-handedly brought the Antiques Fair back to the community with her diligence, determination, and lifelong dedication to The Service League and the Antiques Fair.”

Cotton subsequently served as the Antiques Fair chairperson from 2016 through 2021. Cotton has also served two terms as president of The Hickory Service League, 1995-1996 and 2014-2019. Cotton continues to be actively involved in all aspects of The Service League of Hickory.

The Service League’s annual Christmas luncheon is an appropriate occasion for presenting Cotton with The Order of the Long Leaf Pine. The luncheon is a highlight of the year and a time to socialize and celebrate the League’s commitment to serve the community. The 2022 Antiques and Design Fair was another successful fundraising project, providing funds to support charitable organizations in the Hickory area. Luncheon attendees were also entertained by ballerinas from the Hickory Ballet and Performing Arts, who performed two dances from "The Nutcracker." For more information about The Service League of Hickory, visit its website at www.serviceleaguehickory.org.