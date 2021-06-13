Service League of Hickory honors scholarship recipients

HICKORY — The Service League of Hickory recently met for its annual tea and board meeting to recognize members, as well as scholarship recipients for 2020 and 2021.
The women of the Service League of Hickory were pleased to be able to meet in person at Lake Hickory Country Club and celebrate, as the 2020 reception was canceled due to the pandemic. The meeting was conducted by 2020-2021 co-presidents Betti Kirkman and Frances Stafford.
The Service League of Hickory assists those in the community who are in need and fosters interest among its members in the charitable, civic and cultural conditions of the Catawba County community. To achieve these goals the Service League cooperates with other nonprofit organizations making efficient use of its members as volunteers and improving the community through charity, public service and education.
Since 1954, more than 200 high school seniors in Catawba County have been assisted with college tuition expenses through the league’s scholarship endowment program. Students receive assistance based on financial need, academic achievement, leadership and work ethic.
The 2021 recipient of the Glenn C. Hilton Scholarship is Nilsa Burmudez, who recently graduated from Discovery High School and will be attending the University of North Carolina at Greensboro in the fall to study immigration law. The Glenn C. Hilton scholarship is a $12,000 award for $3,000 per year for four years of study.
Recipients of the 2021 SEF scholarship are Taylor Johnson, a graduate of Hickory High School who will be attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte studying medicine, and Amelia Schlosser, a graduate of Hickory Career Arts and Magnet High School who will be attending Savannah College of Art and Design and study textile design. The 2021 SEF scholarship is a $12,000 scholarship award for $3,000 per year for four years of study.
An additional Merit Scholarship was presented to Mali Thao, a graduate of Challenger Early College High School who will attend Catawba Valley Community College and then Lenoir-Rhyne University studying nursing.
2020 SEF scholarship recipients Alondra Lopez-Trejo, who attends the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and Leonardo Negrete–Perez, who attends Appalachian State, as well as Megan Keim, Beulah May Mitchell scholarship recipient who attends UNC-Greensboro, were also recognized.
As tradition during the annual tea, members who have achieved service milestones were recognized. Service League Member Emeritus achieving 25 years of service as of 2020 included Lesa Baker, Lynn Carlton, Sandra Edwards, Evelyn King, Melanie Long, Laura Owens, Donna Price, Beth Shoffner, Sue Tarlton and Pam Walters. 2021 recipients of this distinction are Susan Blackwell, Loudella Francis and Nancy Meek.
Diamond Member Emeritus members achieving 35 years of service as of 2020 included Maxine Barnhardt, Wink Gaines, Doris Hewitt, Kathryn Hodges, Donna Holscher, Sherry Pitts and Celeste Watts. 2021 recipients of this distinction are Fonda Brittain, Liz Correll, Marty Cotton, Cathy Hunsucker, Anita Knedlik, Florence Mackie, Nancy Miller and Kandi Peterson.
The following new members for 2020 were recognized: Audrey Mazzoli, Sally Robinson, Sharon Sturgis, Amanda Queen; and for 2021: Terese Fogelman, Eliza Hucks, Hillary LeGrand, Martha Mebane, Leah Snedegar, Samantha Welch. Recently reinstated members are Tracey Hale, Terri Holloman, Ginger Starnes, Amber McIntosh, Sandra Mallonee, Julie Rhodes, and Constance Snyder. A special moment of remembrance for those lost over the past two years was held.
The 2021-2022 inducted officers for the Service League of Hickory are as follows: presidents, Kathi Bell and Tina Terrell; vice presidents, Nancy Bledsoe and Charmaine Sweeney; treasurer, Lynn Loehr; secretary, Margaret Langford; past presidents and parliamentarians, Betti Kirkman and Frances Stafford, as well as a board of directors to include Marty Cotton, Maggie Dahlstrom, Charmaine Sweeney, Sylvia Tremble, Camille Gruman, Bonita Ferretti and Tara Bland.
The Service League of Hickory supports charity, public service and education efforts throughout the community, as well as the scholarship endowment through their premier fundraiser each year.
The Service League Antiques Fair will be held at Lake Hickory Country Club on Thursday, Oct. 14, through Saturday, Oct. 16. This fair will featured juried antique vendors from all over the Southeast with specialty items to include crystal, fine china, jewelry, specialized home fine goods and more. Refer to The Service League web-site www.serviceleageofhickory.org for more information.