Service League of Hickory honors scholarship recipients

HICKORY — The Service League of Hickory recently met for its annual tea and board meeting to recognize members, as well as scholarship recipients for 2020 and 2021.

The women of the Service League of Hickory were pleased to be able to meet in person at Lake Hickory Country Club and celebrate, as the 2020 reception was canceled due to the pandemic. The meeting was conducted by 2020-2021 co-presidents Betti Kirkman and Frances Stafford.

The Service League of Hickory assists those in the community who are in need and fosters interest among its members in the charitable, civic and cultural conditions of the Catawba County community. To achieve these goals the Service League cooperates with other nonprofit organizations making efficient use of its members as volunteers and improving the community through charity, public service and education.

Since 1954, more than 200 high school seniors in Catawba County have been assisted with college tuition expenses through the league’s scholarship endowment program. Students receive assistance based on financial need, academic achievement, leadership and work ethic.