HICKORY — The Service League of Hickory met recently at Lake Hickory Country Club for its annual May Tea and business meeting to recognize new and long-term members and 2023 scholarship recipients. The business meeting was conducted by 2022-2023 co-president, Nancy Bledsoe.

The purpose of the Service League of Hickory is to assist those in the community who are in need and foster interest among its members in the charitable, civic, and cultural conditions of the Catawba County community. To achieve these goals the Service League cooperates with other nonprofit organizations, making efficient use of its members as volunteers and improving the community through charity, public service, and education.

Since 1954 high school seniors in Catawba County have been assisted with college tuition expenses through the league’s scholarship endowment program. Students receive assistance based on financial need, academic achievement, leadership, and work ethic.

Recipients of the 2023 Scholarship Endowment Fund Scholarship are Sierra Baker, a graduate of Hickory High School who will be attending UNC Charlotte studying marketing, finance and business; Paige Devlin, a graduate of Challenger who will be attending Appalachian State University studying art education; Irvin de la Cruz-Cardenas, a graduate of St. Stephens High School who will be attending NC State University studying civil engineering. In addition, a merit scholarship was presented to Jaida Bristol, a graduate of Hickory Career Arts Magnet who will be attending Gardner-Webb University studying medicine and biology.

A tradition honored during the May Tea is to recognize members who have achieved service milestones. Laura Buchanan was recognized as a Service League Member Emeritus for achieving 25 years of service as of 2023. Carolyn Bradford and Camille Gruman achieved 35 years of service as of 2023 and were recognized as a Diamond Member Emeritus. The following deceased members (May 2022-May 2023) were remembered: Bobbie Dickenson, Jane Hunsucker, Mary K. Hemphill and Marian Story.

New active members who joined between May 2022 and May 2023 were also recognized: Rose Arant, Meredith Beiland, Cathy Bell, Katherine Bewley, Leanna Bodnar, Lindsay Bower, Ditto Christensen, Samantha Conley, Caroline Culpepper, Carol Dickson, Katherine Ferguson, Lisa Fraser, Amy Honeycutt, Kelly Mitchell, Emma Olson, Eileen Quinn, Katy Randell, Teresa Salo, Krystina Snyder, Ann Thorpe, Stephanie Damkowski Vento and Eileen Zins. Reinstated members for the same time period: Pat Cherry, Ashley Gaylord, Xan Pilgrim and Rebecca Wright.

During the business meeting, the 2022-2023 officers for the Service League of Hickory were installed. They are as follows: president, Audrey Mazzoli; vice president, Aubrey Marrazzo; treasurer, Eileen Zins; secretary, Sam Conley and past co-presidents/parliamentarians, Nancy Bledsoe and Char Sweeney. Attendees voted for new membership committee members for 2023-2024.

The Service League of Hickory supports charity, public service, and education throughout the community, as well as the scholarship endowment, through their premier fundraiser, the Service League Antiques Fair. This year the event will have a new name to reflect a fresh approach —Antiques and Design Fair … and is scheduled for Sept. 21, 22 and 23 at Lake Hickory Country Club. The fair will feature juried antique vendors from all over the Southeast with specialty items to include crystal, fine china, jewelry, specialized fine home goods, and more. For more information, refer to The Service League website, www.serviceleaguehickory.org.