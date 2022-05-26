Service League honors scholarship recipients

HICKORY — The Service League of Hickory met recently at Lake Hickory Country Club for its annual May Tea and business meeting to recognize new and long-term members and 2022 scholarship recipients. The business meeting was conducted by 2021-2022 co-presidents, Kathi Bell and Tina Terrell.

The purpose of the Service League of Hickory is to assist those in the community who are in need and foster interest among its members in the charitable, civic, and cultural conditions of the Catawba County community.

Since 1954 high school seniors in Catawba County have been assisted with college tuition expenses through the Service League’s scholarship endowment program. Students receive assistance based on financial need, academic achievement, leadership, and work ethic.

Recipients of the 2022 Scholarship Endowment Fund Scholarship are Andre Britt, a graduate of St. Stephens High School who will be attending East Carolina University to study hospital management; and Josiah Edwards, a graduate of Hickory High School who will be attending Lenoir-Rhyne University to study nursing/anesthesiology. The recipient of the 2022 Beulah Mae Jones Mitchell Scholarship is Harper Barrett, a graduate of Hickory High School who will be attending Anderson University to study interior design and marketing. In addition, Merit Scholarships were presented to Alani Keiger, a graduate of Bandys High School who will be attending Gardner-Webb University to study nursing, and Mary Langan, a graduate of Hickory Career Arts and Magnet High School who will be attending Roanoke College to study psychology.

A tradition honored during the May Tea is to recognize members who have achieved service milestones. Service League member emeritus, who have achieved 25 years of service as of 2022, include the following: Connie Engart, Kathy Goins, Sallie Huckabee, and Kathy Ludwig. Sue Dobbins achieved 35 years of service as of 2022 and was recognized as a diamond member emeritus. The following deceased members (May 2021-May 2022) were remembered: Gretchen Bost, Camille Gardner, Nancy Meres, and Elaine Zerden. New active members who joined between May 2021 and May 2022 were also recognized — Sarah Bracewell, Erin Broster, Lauren Broyles, Janice Chester, Amanda Freeland, Jenny Grant, Cayla Kline, Susan Nestor, Claire Wessels, and Maria Williams. Reinstated members for the same time period are Adair Bowman, Carole Ann Horne, Gail Miller, and Shannon Pleasant.

During the business meeting, the 2022-2023 officers for the Service League of Hickory were installed. They are as follows: co-presidents, Nancy Bledsoe and Char Sweeney; vice president, Audrey Mazzoli; treasurer, Lynn Loehr; secretary, Aubrey Marrazzo; and past co-presidents/parliamentarians, Kathi Bell and Tina Terrell. Margaret Langford was recognized for her service as secretary for many years. Camille Gruman was also noted for her years of service as sustaining/member emeritus representative on the membership committee. Attendees voted for new membership committee members for 2022-2023.

The Service League of Hickory supports charity, public service, and education throughout the community, as well as the scholarship endowment, through their premier fundraiser, the Service League Antiques Fair. This year the event will have a new name to reflect a fresh approach —Antiques and Design Fair — and is scheduled for Oct. 13, 14, and 15 at Lake Hickory Country Club. A committee of interior designers is planning to host sessions on mixing antique furniture, accessories, and rugs with current décor. The fair will feature juried antique vendors from all over the Southeast with specialty items to include crystal, fine china, jewelry, specialized fine home goods, and more. For more information, refer to The Service League website, www.serviceleaguehickory.org.