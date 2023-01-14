Service award honors legacy of former Mayor Rudy Wright

HICKORY — The Greater Hickory International Council announced the creation of the Rudy Wright International Service Award, which honors the legacy and international contributions made to area communities by the late former Mayor Rudy Wright.

The purpose of this award is to recognize an individual or organization that is based within the four-county Greater Hickory Metro Region (Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba counties) and has made an outstanding contribution of goodwill, service, cultural awareness, tolerance, and/or global connectedness to their local community.

The submission period for receiving applications will be from Jan. 1-March 31 annually. Requirements will include an essay outlining the contributions made by the applicant(s) along with one international project reference. The committee is comprised of members of the council supported by the late former mayor’s wife, Donna Wright. The individual or group applicant chosen will receive a $1,000 grant and a plaque commemorating their accomplishment.

For more detailed information and an online application, visit the award’s dedicated landing page at https://hickoryinternationalcouncil.com/rudy-wright-international-service-award/. If you would like to support the selection committee, contact Tracey Trimble, GHIC BOD Advisor and committee chair at tracey@hickoryic.com or 704-502-5932.

The mission of the Greater Hickory International Council is to promote goodwill, cultural awareness, cooperation, education, and mutual respect through partnerships and internationally focused community events. If you are interested in joining GHIC, contact Hani Nassar at 828-234-6330 or hmnassar@gmail.com. Visit www.hickoryinternationalcouncil.com for more information on all upcoming events and activities in 2023 and a list of international resources available in the four-county communities.