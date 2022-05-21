Service above self: Rotary Club presents awards

NEWTON — The Rotary Club of Newton-Conover held its annual Rotary Night Celebration at Catawba Country Club recently.

Each year the club recognizes two individuals with the Charles Corriher Vocational Service Award and the Dr. William T. MacLauchlin Award.

This year the Charles Corriher Vocational Service Award was presented to Patricia Gibson. The Dr. William T. MacLauchlin Award was awarded to Scott Gilleland.

The Charles Corriher Vocational Service Award is presented to a Rotarian or a member of the community who exemplifies the best of his or her profession. The winners have included men and women whose commitment to good citizenship through their work have honored the Rotary motto: service above self.

Patricia F. Gibson was awarded the 2022 Charles Corriher Vocation Service Award for being a trailblazer in the education professional and leading the way for so many who followed her.

Gibson was principal of the new Newton Conover Middle School as the concept developed, assistant superintendent of Newton-Conover City Schools, mentored and supervised student teachers through Appalachian State University and honored as one of the first recipients of the Red Blazer Award from the Newton-Conover School System.

Gibson was the first female Rotarian in the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover. This year a scholarship provided by the Rotary Club is named in her honor. Pat Gibson continues to be an advocate for education and her community.

Established in 2006, the Dr. William T. MacLauchlin Award is presented annually to a Rotarian exemplifying nobility of character and personal integrity. Dr. Mac (as he was affectionately known) was a charter member of the Rotary Club of Newton-Conover and lived his life “service above self.” He took pride in the community as a physician, a community leader and a friend to all.

The 2022 Dr. William T. MacLauchlin Award was presented to Scott Gilleland. Gilleland exemplifies a life of community service. He has been a Rotarian since 2008 and served as president in 2015-16. Gilleland has introduced Rotarians to Racing for Rotary, where hard work and community support have helped fund numerous nonprofit organization programs in the county.

Gilleland’s caring nature and service-above-self attitude exemplifies the characteristic of the award. Gilleland lives in Newton and is owner of The Untouchables Pizza.

Rotary is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change.

Anyone interested in being involved in the international organization can call Joy Cline at 464-0311, ext. 276.