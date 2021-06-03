Serious vehicle crash reported near Catawba-Iredell line on NC 150

N.C. State Troopers are responding to a serious collision on N.C. 150 at the Iredell-Catawba county line.
The highway was blocked at the bridge near Pinnacle Access Area, according to an email message sent shortly after 11 a.m. by Master Trooper Jeff Swagger
Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes, Swagger said in the email.
