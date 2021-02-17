Serious crash reported on River Bend Road in Claremont

This story was updated at 2:35 p.m.
A two-vehicle crash on River Bend Road in Claremont was a "serious collision," according to state troopers on the scene.
Officers would not confirm a fatality.
The collision occurred near the where the road intersects with Oxford School Road and it closed a stretch of highway extending to N.C. Hwy. 16.
The Claremont Rescue Squad, Oxford Fire Department responded to the crash along with the N.C. Highway Patrol.
