Serious crash reported on River Bend Road in Claremont
breaking top story

Two vehicles were involved in a serious collision on River Bend Road Wednesday afternoon.

 Robert Reed

This story was updated at 2:35 p.m.

A two-vehicle crash on River Bend Road in Claremont was a "serious collision," according to state troopers on the scene.

Officers would not confirm a fatality.

The collision occurred near the where the road intersects with Oxford School Road and it closed a stretch of highway extending to N.C. Hwy. 16.

The Claremont Rescue Squad, Oxford Fire Department responded to the crash along with the N.C. Highway Patrol.

