Series to take look at western NC furniture

HICKORY — The public is invited to join Catawba County Museum of History’s Historian in Residence Richard Eller for the first in a six-part series about western North Carolina furniture at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

The series will be held the second Tuesday of each month through April. Each session will examine a different aspect of the furniture industry in western North Carolina. The topic of Tuesday’s session will be the origins of furniture making among the pioneers.

Eller is a historian who focuses on western North Carolina, its people and traditions in an effort to understand the role the area has played in creating its own vibrant and unique culture. With books and documentaries on Piedmont Airlines, the 1944 polio epidemic and an upcoming volume on the western North Carolina furniture industry, he delves into much of what made the world of the foothills tick.

He has written articles about local subjects for Foothills Digest, the Hickory Daily Record, and Focus, continuing to uncover unique tales about who we are as region. His recent works include "Hickory Then & Now," "Hickory: A Complete History," and a documentary film and a book about the 1964 Ridgeview High School Panthers football team entitled "The Untouchables: The Perfect Season of the 1964 Ridgeview High Panthers."

Registration is not required for this program, however, space is limited to 30 participants on a first-come basis. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.