 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Series on western NC furniture will conclude

  • 0

HICKORY — Join Catawba County Museum of History’s Historian in Residence Professor Richard Eller for the last in his series about western North Carolina furniture at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library. The presentation will be offered as both an in-person and as a virtual presentation.

This session wraps up a comprehensive look at furniture manufacturing in western North Carolina. At the dawn of the 21st century, the growing trend of offshoring case goods caused layoffs in factories throughout the region. Coupled with the trend of companies selling to corporate interests, the best days of furniture as an economic driver seemed to be over.

However, the upholstery side of furniture proved resilient. A number of firms survived, new ones started up, and a leaner model for the industry emerged.

The presentation is the last in the series that unveils research done for the new book "Industry in the Wood: The History of Furniture in Western North Carolina," debuting later this year from Redhawk Publications

People are also reading…

Eller is a historian who focuses on western North Carolina, its people and traditions. He has written books on Piedmont Airlines, the 1944 polio epidemic and is writing an upcoming volume on the western North Carolina furniture industry. Eller has also written articles about local subjects for Foothills Digest, the Hickory Daily Record, and Focus. His recent works include "Hickory Then & Now," "Hickory: A Complete History," and a documentary film and book about the 1964 Ridgeview High School Panthers football team entitled "Untouchable: The Perfect Season of the 1964 Ridgeview High Panthers."

This presentation is available in an in-person and a virtual format. Registration is required to receive the Zoom link to the virtual session. To register for the virtual session, call 828-304-0050 or sign up online at www.hickorync.gov/calendar/events/category/library/. Registration is not required for in-person attendance; however, it is limited to 45 people on a first-come basis. For more information, call 828-304-0500. Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 Third St. NE on the SALT Block. All library programs are free and open to the public.

Eller

Eller
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Syrian children take part in 'Super Mario' games during Eid

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert