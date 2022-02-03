Series on western NC furniture continues

HICKORY — Join Catawba County Museum of History’s Historian in Residence Professor Richard Eller for the fourth in a six-part series about western North Carolina furniture at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

The series will be offered as both an in-person presentation and a virtual presentation and will be held the second Tuesday of each month through April. Each session examines a different aspect of the furniture industry in western North Carolina and will highlight material from Eller’s upcoming book "Industry in the Wood — The History of Furniture in Western North Carolina."

February’s presentation covers the furniture industry in the 1930s and 1940s. The roller coaster of the American economy made for two pivotal but very different decades in the western North Carolina furniture industry. After extravagant growth in the Roaring Twenties, the Great Depression of the 1930s bankrupted some and benefitted others, thanks to the borax furniture they produced. World War II and the boom that followed created new opportunities, new companies, and a newfound prominence for the lines being made in Hickory, Morganton, and Lenoir.