Series on western NC furniture continues at library

HICKORY — Join Catawba County Museum of History’s Historian in Residence Richard Eller for the second in a six-part series about western North Carolina furniture at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.

The series will be offered as both an in-person presentation and a virtual presentation and will be held the second Tuesday of each month through April. Each session will examine a different aspect of the furniture industry in western North Carolina and will highlight material from Professor Eller’s upcoming book "Industry in the Wood – The History of Furniture in Western North Carolina."

This month’s session will focus on the establishment of Hickory, Morganton, and Lenoir as the nucleus of the western North Carolina furniture industry. How did factories first come to those cities? What were the initial efforts of important companies like Hickory Chair, Drexel, Bernhardt and Broyhill, as well as a number of other companies in Statesville and Marion? This session will explore the foundation of an industry that defined the region.