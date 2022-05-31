Sephora to open June 6 at Kohl's in Hickory

A Sephora makeup store is opening within the Kohl’s department store in Hickory.

The new location of the beauty store is co-located with Kohl’s in the shopping center anchored by Target on Catawba Valley Boulevard. The new Sephora location has its own entrance in the shopping center and can be accessed through the Kohl’s store.

The store is expected to open June 6, a Kohl’s spokesperson said. The Sephora website says the grand opening is June 10.

The store is part of hundreds of locations Sephora and Kohl’s partnered to open, according to a press release from Kohl’s.

“The Kohl’s and Sephora partnership will bring a transformational, elevated beauty experience to Kohl’s from the top global name in beauty,” Michelle Gass, Kohl’s chief executive officer, said in the release. “This new collaboration is an excellent example of two customer-centric, purpose-driven companies leveraging each other’s strengths to make aspirational beauty far more accessible to millions of customers all across the country.”

Sephora at Kohl’s locations are also planned for Mooresville, Winston-Salem, Matthews and Waxhaw this year.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.