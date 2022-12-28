Sensory Friendly Hour offered with dinosaurs

HICKORY — The Catawba Science Center's new dinosaur exhibit has been a big hit, but some smaller guests or those sensitive to sensory input have not been able to enjoy them at their current sound/light level.

The Science Center is introducing Sensory Friendly Hour, one of many new ways it is making the center enjoyable for all visitors. Sensory Friendly Hour is happening twice a week on Thursdays and Saturdays from 3-4 p.m. in Carpenter Hall. During this time, the Science Center will have the house lights on so it will not be so dark, and the dinosaurs turned off so they will not move or make noise. The only sound in the exhibit is a low-volume ambient soundtrack playing in the background.

Catawba Science Center is also in the process of implementing Sensory Friendly Kits which will be available at each admission desk to visitors who may want a more neuro differential experience.

For more information about the Dinosaur Sensory Friendly Hour visit www.catawbascience.org/carpenter-hall. Catawba Science Center is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Admission is $12 for adults and $10 for children. Admission includes access to both the main building and all its exhibits as well as the Aquarium/Planetarium Building and any Planetarium shows scheduled for the day. The featured exhibit Dinosaurs! is available with regular admission cost at no extra charge.