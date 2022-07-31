Seniors will visit farmers market, museum

HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in August including trips to the Hickory Farmers Market and an art class at the Hickory Museum of Art.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8:30 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day.

Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Program highlights for August include the following:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave., Newton: Aug. 2, blood pressure checks and hot weather safety for older adults with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Aug. 3, Hickory Farmers Market; Aug. 9, Medicare fraud and scams with Diane Trainor; Aug. 10, "Steps to Health – Take Control" with Tina McGilvary, Catawba County Extension; Aug. 15, fall prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Aug. 22, bingo; Aug. 24, "Substance Use, Misuse and the Opioid Crisis," with Vaya Health; Aug. 29, crafts with Amanda Bentley; Aug. 30, Hickory Museum of Art; Aug. 31, music with Charles Ballard. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call Lynn Furr at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: Aug. 4, volleyball and Family Feud; Aug. 8, craft with Bethel United Methodist Church; Aug. 9, blood pressure checks and hot weather safety for older adults with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Aug. 10, Hickory Farmers Market; Aug. 15, Woodstock Day (dress up!); Aug. 16, performance by Bernie Taft; Aug. 22, bingo; Aug. 23, "Substance Use, Misuse and the Opioid Crisis" with Vaya Health; Aug. 24, "Steps to Health - Take Control" with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension; Aug. 29, "Name that Tune: Top Hits of the 1950s" with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Suzi Caesar at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory: Aug. 1, music with Charles Ballard; Aug. 3, bingo and watermelon; Aug. 9, "Substance Use, Misuse and the Opioid Crisis" with Vaya Health; Aug. 10, Hickory Farmers Market; Aug. 11, fall and fire prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Aug. 16, blood pressure checks (bring your blood pressure device for calibration) with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Aug. 22, "Name that Tune: Top Hits of the 1950s" with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Aug. 25, "Steps to Health - Take Control" with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact LaDonna Ledford at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Aug. 3, Hickory Farmers Market; Aug. 4, no bake chocolate chip cookies; Aug. 8, "Steps to Health - Take Control" with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension; Aug. 9, Hickory Museum of Art; Aug. 11, music with Charles Ballard; Aug. 17, Medicare fraud and scams by Melanie Trainor; Aug. 18, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Aug. 23, blood pressure checks (bring your blood pressure device for calibration) with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Aug. 24, fall and fire prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Aug. 25, music by Sentimental Journey; Aug. 30, "Substance Use, Misuse and the Opioid Crisis" with Vaya Health. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St., Maiden: Aug. 2, "Substance Use, Misuse and the Opioid Crisis" with Vaya Health; Aug. 3, "Steps to Health - Take Control" with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Aug. 9, "What’s Cooking" with Teresa Slaughter: Caprese skewers; Aug. 10, s’mores and campfire stories; Aug. 24, crafting with Lisa: button flags; Aug. 25, Hickory Museum of Art; Aug. 30, blood pressure checks (bring your blood pressure device for calibration) with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Aug. 31, luau party. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30 a.m. and noon, Monday through Thursday. Call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.