Seniors to visit farmers market, enjoy art

HICKORY — Participants in Seniors Morning Out will enjoy a variety of activities in September including trips to the Hickory Farmers Market and an art class at the Hickory Museum of Art.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8:30 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations.

A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Program highlights in September include:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave., Newton: Sept. 6, blood pressure checks and bring your blood pressure monitoring device for calibration with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Sept. 7, Hickory Farmers Market; Sept. 8, “Medicare Fraud and Scams” with Diane Trainor; Sept. 13, music with Keith Williams; Sept. 14, “English Tea – Customs and Traditions” with Erica Derr, Catawba County Library System; Sept. 22, corn hole and board games; Sept. 28, “Suicide Indicators Response & Prevention” with Vaya Health; Sept. 29, crafts with Amanda Bentley. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call Lynn Furr at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: Sept. 1, Hickory Museum of Art; Sept. 7, cheese/fruit danish cooking class; Sept. 8, music with Bob Hollar; Sept. 13, blood pressure checks and bring your blood pressure monitoring device for calibration with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Sept. 14, Hickory Farmers Market; Sept. 19, paper bag corn craft; Sept. 26, beach bingo; Sept. 27, “Suicide Indicators, Response & Prevention” with Vaya Health; Sept. 29, “Timeless Trivia: Astronauts, Moon Shots & Spacewalks” with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Suzi Caesar at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave., NE, Hickory: Sept. 1, "Steps to Health-Take Control" with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension; Sept. 6, music with Charles Ballard; Sept. 8, Hickory Museum of Art; Sept. 13, “Suicide Indicators, Response & Prevention” with Vaya Health; Sept. 14, Hickory Farmers Market; Sept. 15, craft with Julie Lupino; Sept. 20, blood pressure checks and stroke education with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Sept. 26, “Timeless Trivia: Astronauts, Moon Shots & Spacewalks” with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Sept. 27, cooking class – blueberry dump cake. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact LaDonna Ledford at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Sept. 7, Hickory Farmers Market; Sept. 14, music with Charles Ballard; Sept. 15, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Sept. 20, “Suicide Indicators, Response & Prevention” with Vaya Health; Sept. 21, “Medicare Fraud and Scams” by Diane Trainor; Sept. 22, cooking class – pumpkin cookies; Sept. 27, blood pressure checks and stroke education with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Sept. 29, music with Seniors on the Move. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St., Maiden: Sept. 1, music by Seniors on the Move; Sept. 6, “Suicide Indicators, Response & Prevention” with Vaya Health; Sept. 13, "What’s Cooking" with Teresa Slaughter: crescent roll apple dumplings; Sept. 14, fall painting with Lisa; Sept. 15, ice cream in a bag; Sept. 21, Hickory Farmers Market; Sept. 27, craft with Lisa: decorative wooden garland; Sept. 29, music by Sentimental Journey. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30 a.m. and noon, Monday – Thursday. Call 828-695-5610 if interested.

In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.