Seniors to enjoy holiday programs, crafts

HICKORY — Participants in Seniors Morning Out will enjoy a variety of activities in December including holiday programs and craft classes.
Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations.
A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.
Program highlights include the following:
At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave., Newton: Dec. 2, Christmas music on piano with Barbara Hollo; Dec. 7, holiday wreath decorating; Dec. 9, reminisce with Erica Derr, Newton Library; Dec. 13, volleyball; Dec. 20, Christmas movie: “The Christmas Carol”; Dec. 21, cooking class on Christmas trail mix and hot chocolate; Dec. 22, depression and the holidays with Vaya Health. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Victoria Ramseur at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.
At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: Dec. 1, NC BAM Resources with Angie Gryder Gregg; Dec. 6, cooking class on Christmas cookie decorating; Dec. 9, depression and the holidays with Vaya Health; Dec. 15, snowflake Christmas ornament painting; Dec 16, Dandy Don cowboy Western entertainer; Dec. 20, holiday bingo and Christmas sing-along; Dec 22, Christmas party. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Danielle Hicks at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.
At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory: Dec 1, Christmas movie: “Polar Express”; Dec. 2, making Christmas ornaments; Dec 7, Christmas bingo and luncheon; Dec 8, cooking class on Grinch kabobs; Dec. 9, quilt exhibit at Hickory Museum of Art; Dec. 15; Christmas carol sing-along; Dec. 21, resistance band exercise with Lupe Avalos, CVMC. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Rita Pritchard at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.
At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Dec. 1, hands only CPR with Melanie Sigmon, EMS; Dec. 8, Christmas trivia; Dec. 9, craft with Tonya Jarnac; Dec. 15, decorating Christmas cookies with Gina Schantz; Dec 16, Mill Creek Middle School handbell choir; Dec. 21, Christmas party; Dec. 22, Christmas sing-along. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Wendy Thomas at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.
At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St., Maiden: Dec. 1, pine cone wreaths with Lisa and Suzan; Dec. 2, cinnamon applesauce ornaments with Lisa and Suzan; Dec. 7, winter health tips for seniors; Dec. 8, band exercises with Lupe Avalos, CVMC; Dec. 14, cooking with Teresa, holiday cheeseball; Dec. 16, Epsom Salt luminaria with Lisa and Suzan; Dec. 22, Christmas party. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.
Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday – Thursday. Call 828-695-5610 if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. The program is also conducting its annual fundraising drive at this time. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.
Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.