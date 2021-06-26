Seniors to enjoy crafts, cooking

HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out sites are reopening Tuesday, July 6. Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in July including craft and cooking classes.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Program highlights are as follows:

At the Newton site at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N. Main Ave., Newton: July 6, mental health awareness and education; July 12, wind chime craft; July 13, tai chi with Mary from Newton Recreation; July 15, healthy vision education; July 19, nutrition education: ”What’s on Your Plate?”; July 20, cooking class, easy berry trifle; and July 29, black light chalk presentation with Charles Sisti. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call Jennifer Garcia at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.