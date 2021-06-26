Seniors to enjoy crafts, cooking

HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out sites are reopening Tuesday, July 6. Participants will enjoy a variety of activities in July including craft and cooking classes.
Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.
Program highlights are as follows:
At the Newton site at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N. Main Ave., Newton: July 6, mental health awareness and education; July 12, wind chime craft; July 13, tai chi with Mary from Newton Recreation; July 15, healthy vision education; July 19, nutrition education: ”What’s on Your Plate?”; July 20, cooking class, easy berry trifle; and July 29, black light chalk presentation with Charles Sisti. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call Jennifer Garcia at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.
At the West Hickory site at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: July 12, Support for the Journey: Grieving Loss due to COVID with the Rev. Sandi Hood; July 14, cooking class, blueberry coconut rollups; July 15, music by Cameron Matthews; July 21, tic tac toe tournament; July 22, luau; July 27, National UV Sun Safety Month; and July 29, birthday party with Elvis impersonator Ed Smith. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call Danielle Hicks at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.
At the East Hickory site at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory: July 6, Native American flute with Ruthie Hill; July 7, cooking class, avocado spread; July 13, self-massage led by Ruthie Hill; July 15, flag picture frame craft; July 20, moon qigong with Ruthie Hill; July 21, blueberry nutrition and snack with Ruthie Hill; and July 29, importance of eye care with Annie Williams. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call Rita Pritchard at 828-320-5963 at least two days in advance.
At the Catawba site at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: July 6, watermelon social; July 8, high blood pressure education and stroke awareness by Meghan Harmon, CVMC; July 14, cooking class, blueberry muffins and the health benefits of blueberries; July 15, American flag crafts with Tonya Jarnac; July 20, CARE program with Sandy Austin, Catawba County Sherriff’s Department; July 27, Good Grief program by Sandi Hood; and July 29, music by Seniors on the Move. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call Wendy Thomas at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.
At the Maiden site at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E. Klutz St., Maiden: July 6, watermelon social; July 7, Good Grief program by the Rev. Sandi Hood; July 13, cooking class, apple pie taquitos; July 21, butter bean auction; July 22, chalk art reveal with Charles Sisti; July 27, music by Sentimental Journey; and July 29, birthday party with Cameron Matthews. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.
Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday. Call 828-695-5617 if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed in the Catawba, Claremont and west Hickory areas to deliver Meals on Wheels. To find out more, call Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610.