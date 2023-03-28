HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in April including musical performances, craft classes and cooking demonstrations. Public Health will also be hosting community conversations about health as part of its countywide community health assessment.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Program highlights include the following:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N. Main Ave, Newton: April 3, community conversations about health with Kailey Travis, community health coordinator; April 4, no-sew sock bunnies craft with Lynn; April 6, music with Bob Hollar; April 11, kidney health and blood pressure checks with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; April 12, Med Instead of Meds with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; April 13, The Price is Right game; April 19, Scams, Fraud and Community Resources with Lt. Eric Page, Catawba County Sheriff’s Department; April 20, The Chimes of Time gospel music; April 25, cooking demonstration: two-ingredient banana chocolate chip ice cream bites; April 27, crafts with Amanda Bentley. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call Lynn Furr at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: April 3, craft with Jane Lovelace of Bethel United Methodist Church; April 5, music with Cameron Matthews; April 6, cooking demonstration, quinoa salad with Suzi; April 11, CPR with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; April 13, music with Charles Hollar; April 18, blood pressure checks and Parkinson’s awareness with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; April 19, Name that Tune: Top Hits of the 1970s with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; April 20, affordable connectivity program with Alma Hughes, Federal Communications Commission; April 25, Anxiety: Managing Nervous Energy with Vaya Health; April 26, Med Instead of Meds with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Suzi Caesar at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory: April 4, tornado and hurricane preparedness with Frank Ballentine, Catawba County EMS; April 6, music with Cameron Matthews; April 10, community conversations about health with Kailey Travis, community health coordinator; April 11, Anxiety: Managing Nervous Energy with Vaya Health; April 12, Family Feud game; April 18, button bouquet craft with LaDonna, Cynthia and Kimberly; April 20, music with Papa Gray Beard; April 24, Name that Tune: Top Hits of the 1970s with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; April 25, blood pressure checks and Parkinson’s awareness with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; April 27, Med Instead of Meds with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact LaDonna Ledford at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: April 4, Med Instead of Meds with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; April 5, community conversations about health with Kailey Travis, community health coordinator; April 6, bunny sock craft; April 10, bingo; April 13, music with Charles Ballard; April 18, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; April 19, noodle ball; April 20, cooking demonstration: bird nest cookies; April 25, Anxiety: Managing Nervous Energy with Vaya Health; April 27, music with Sentimental Journey. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St., Maiden: April 3, crafting with Lisa: Easter decoupage project; April 4, blood pressure checks and kidney health with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; April 5, Med Instead of Meds with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; April 6, sing-along with Nathaniel Austin; April 10, cooking with Teresa Slaughter: easy spinach artichoke cups; April 11, Anxiety: Managing Nervous Energy with Vaya Health; April 12, community conversations about health with Kailey Travis, community health coordinator; April 17, tale of a German immigrant with Rhonda Roederer, genealogy expert; April 18, poison prevention with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; April 20, music with Bob Hollar. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30 a.m. and noon, Monday through Thursday. Call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.