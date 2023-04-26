HICKORY— Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in May including musical performances, craft classes and cooking demonstrations. Public Health will also be hosting a community conversation about health as part of its countywide community health assessment.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day.

Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Program highlights for May include the following:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave., Newton: May 1, karaoke sing-along; May 2, The Price is Right Game; May 4, make a bird mask with Lynn; May 10, Med Instead of Meds with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; May 11, music by Papa Grey Beard; May 16, Parkinson’s awareness and blood pressure checks with Liliana Adrian; May 18, music by Cameron Matthews; May 24, Facing Substance Use and Misuse in Your World with Vaya Health; May 25, crafts with Amanda Bentley; May 30, balloon volleyball. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call Lynn Furr at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: May 3, music by Cameron Matthews; May 4, What a Healthy Community Means to You with Kailey Travis, Community Health Coordinator; May 9, Facing Substance Use and Misuse in Your World with Vaya Health; May 10, cooking demo with Suzi — summertime in a bowl; May 11, partner portraits; May 16, English tea with Erica Derr, Newton Library; May 18, music by Steve Townsend; May 23, blood pressure checks and skin cancer prevention and awareness with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; May 24, Med Instead of Meds with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; May 30, classic TV trivia with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Suzi Caesar at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory: May 1, music with Charles Ballard; May 3, guided meditation on garden visualization with Ruthie Hill; May 9, Facing Substance Use and Misuse in Your World with Vaya Health; May 16, chalk art performance by the Rev. Charles Sisti; May 17, hands only CPR with Melanie Sigmon; May 22, classic TV trivia with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; May 23, modge podge cutting boards; May 24, cooking class — spinach strawberry salad; May 25, Med Instead of Meds with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; May 30, blood pressure checks and Parkinson’s awareness with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley System. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact LaDonna Ledford at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: May 2, blood pressure checks and Parkinson’s awareness with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; May 4, cooking class — pancake muffins; May 8, bingo; May 11, Library to Go with Sam Woolhiser, Catawba County Public Library; May 16, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; May 17, Med Instead of Meds with Tina McGillary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; May 18, DIY suncatchers; May 23, Facing Substance Use and Misuse in Your World with Vaya Health; May 25, Name that Tune — 50s and 60s; May 31, crafting with MaryAnn Winebarger. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St., Maiden: May 1, crafting Kentucky Derby hats; May 2, Facing Substance Use and Misuse in Your World with Vaya Health; May 3, Med not Meds with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; May 4, music with Seniors on the Move; May 8, cooking with Teresa Slaughter — chocolate hazelnut fruit pizza; May 9, blood pressure checks and Parkinson’s awareness with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; May 16, music with Charles Ballard; May 18, decoupage framed glass with Lisa; May 25, music with Sentimental Journey; May 31, Old Time Gospel Music with The Chimes of Time. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30 a.m. and noon, Monday – Thursday. Call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.