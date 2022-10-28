Seniors Morning Out program plans activities

HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in November including the opportunity to participate in drum circles with the Hickory Music Factory at all five of the sites. These performances are supported by the United Arts Council of Catawba County through the North Carolina Arts Council, with funding from the state of North Carolina.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Program highlights include:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave., Newton: Nov. 2, drum circle with Hickory Music Factory; Nov. 3, butter bean auction; Nov. 7, mat making using plastic bags with Leslie Porter from V.O.I.C.E.; Nov. 8, music with Keith Williams; Nov. 9, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension; Nov. 15, blood pressure checks and liver awareness with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Nov. 22, Thanksgiving craft with Lynn; Nov. 23, “A Rainbow of Mental Health” with Vaya Health; Nov. 28, music with Charles Ballard; Nov. 29, crafts with Amanda Bentley. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call Lynn Furr at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: Nov. 7, drum circle with Hickory Music Factory; Nov. 8, tin can pumpkin craft; Nov. 9, winter weather preparedness with the Red Cross; Nov. 10, music with Bob Hollar; Nov. 14, cooking demo: three-ingredient pumpkin cookies; Nov. 16, “A Rainbow of Mental Health” with Vaya Health; Nov. 17, senior putting challenge with Kevin Dickey; Nov. 22, blood pressure checks and liver awareness with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Nov. 23, music with Papa Gray Beard; Nov. 29, “Top Hits of the 1970s” with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Nov. 30, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Suzi Caesar at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory: Nov. 1, Santa paint brush craft; Nov. 7, music with Charles Ballard; Nov. 8, “A Rainbow of Mental Health” with Vaya Health; Nov. 9, drum circle with Hickory Music Factory; Nov. 10, music with Seniors on the Move; Nov. 14, bingo; Nov. 15, ribbon Christmas tree craft with LaDonna and Cynthia; Nov. 17, butter bean auction; Nov. 22, cooking class: apple cinnamon sugar crescent rolls for National Cinnamon Day; Nov. 28, "Top Hits of the 1960s” with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; Nov. 29, blood pressure checks and holiday safety with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact LaDonna Ledford at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Nov. 1, blood pressure checks and liver awareness with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Nov. 3, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Nov. 9, cooking class: apple snickerdoodle dump cake; Nov. 10, craft: toilet paper pumpkins; Nov. 14, drum circle with Hickory Music Factory; Nov. 15, Emergency Medical Services information session with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; Nov. 16, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension; Nov. 17, music with Seniors on the Move; Nov. 22, music with Charles Ballard; Nov. 23, leaf collage craft; Nov. 29, “A Rainbow of Mental Health” with Vaya Health; Nov. 30, activity with Sherrills Ford-Terrell branch library. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St., Maiden: Nov. 1, “A Rainbow of Mental Health” with Vaya Health; Nov. 2, “Med Instead of Meds” with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Extension; Nov. 3, celebrate Origami Day with Thu Ngo; Nov 8., blood pressure checks and liver awareness with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; Nov. 10, corn hole; Nov. 14, “What’s Cooking with Teresa Slaughter: Deep Dish Mini Pizzas”; Nov. 16, drum circle with Hickory Music Factory; Nov. 17, music with Sentimental Journey; Nov. 22, making a turkey craft with Lisa; Nov. 28, bingo. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30 a.m. and noon, Monday – Thursday. Call 828-695-5610 if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.