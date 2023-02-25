HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in March including musical performances, craft classes and cooking demonstrations.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held Monday through Thursday mornings at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Program highlights include the following:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave., Newton: March 2, medication safety with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; March 6, heart health and blood pressure checks with Liliana Adriana, Catawba Valley Health System; March 8, "Med Instead of Meds" with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; March 9, music with Seniors on the Move; March 13, spring crafts; March 14, dollar store menu hacks with Erica Derr, Catawba County Library; March 16, scams, fraud and community resources with Lt. Eric Page, Catawba County Sheriff’s Department; March 22, "Hoarding Disorder: Hidden Secrets" with Vaya Health; March 23, chalk art painting with Charles Sisti; March 28, crafts with Amanda Bentley. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call Lynn Furr at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.

At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: March 1, "Sand Art Craft with Suzi"; March 2, scams, fraud and community resources with Lt. Eric Page, Catawba County Sheriff’s Department; March 6, "Cooking Demo: Grandma’s Canapes with Suzi"; March 9, musical performance by Bob Hollar; March 14, blood pressure checks and kidney health with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; March 15, "Sentimental Singalong: Songs of Road, River," with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library; March 16, protecting your personal information with Ricky Handoo, Area Agency on Aging; March 22, "Med Instead of Meds" with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; March 23, senior putting challenge with Kevin Dickey; March 28, "Hoarding Disorder: Hidden Secrets" with Vaya Health. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Suzi Caesar at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.

At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory: March 1, medication safety with Melanie Sigmon, Catawba County EMS; March 6, music with Charles Ballard; March 7, St. Patrick’s Day craft with LaDonna and Cynthia; March 9, scams, fraud and community resources with Lt. Eric Page, Catawba County Sheriff’s Department; March 14, "Hoarding Disorder: Hidden Secrets" with Vaya Health; March 16, musical performance by Seniors on the Move; Mar 21, blood pressure checks and kidney health with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; March 22, bingo; March 23, "Med Instead of Meds" with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; March 27, "Sentimental Singalong: Songs of Road, River, Rail" with Jennifer Williams, Hickory Public Library. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact LaDonna Ledford at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.

At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: March 2, cornhole tournament; March 7, "Craft: Coffee Filter Shamrock Bouquets"; March 9, music with Charles Ballard; March 15, "Med Instead of Meds" with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; March 16, musical performance by Burt Schantz; March 21, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; March 22, cooking demonstration on 10-minute cookie dough dip; March 23, "Hoarding Disorder: Hidden Secrets" with Vaya Health; March 28, blood pressure checks and kidney health with Carolyn Thompson, Catawba Valley Health System; March 30, scams, fraud and community resources with Lt. Eric Page, Catawba County Sheriff’s Department. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Kayla Smith at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.

At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St., Maiden: March 1, "Med Instead of Meds" with Tina McGillvary, Catawba County Cooperative Extension; March 2, tornado and hurricane preparedness with Frank Ballentine, Catawba County EMS; March 7, "Hoarding Disorder: Hidden Secrets" with Vaya Health; March 13, dyeing hard boiled eggs with Teresa Slaughter; March 14, "Crafting with Lisa: Eggshell Mosaic Vases"; March 15, "Being Scam Wary" with Lt. Jason Wagoner, Maiden Police Department; March 20, painting gnomes; March 28, "Crafting with Mae Nell: Scissor Pouches"; March 29, making and sampling almond butter with Lisa and Suzan; March 30, music with Sentimental Journey. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.

Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8:30 a.m. and noon, Monday through Thursday. Call 828-695-5610, if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as one and one-half hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.

Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.