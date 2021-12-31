Seniors Morning Out offers various activities

HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in January including holiday programs and craft classes.
Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day.
Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.
Program highlights include the following:
At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: Jan. 4, test your knowledge for National Trivia Day; Jan. 5, bingo; Jan. 11, “Steps to Health: Take Control” with Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Jan. 13, creating Melba’s peach dish and learning who Melba Peach was for National Peach Melba Day; Jan. 18, blood pressure checks and thyroid awareness with Lupe Avalos; Jan. 25, piano music with Barbara Hollo; Jan. 26, “Hoarding” with Vaya Health. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Victoria Ramseur at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.
At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: Jan. 4, trivia for National Trivia Day; Jan. 13, “Let it Snow” wooden sign craft; Jan. 18, blood pressure checks and glaucoma education with Carolyn Thomas; Jan. 20, “Be Red Cross Ready” with Victoria Hess; Jan. 24, “No Bake Cookie” cooking class; Jan. 25, “Hoarding” with Vaya Health; Jan. 26, “Steps to Health: Take Control” with Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Jan. 31, trivia with Jennifer Williams from Hickory Public Library. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Danielle Hicks at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.
At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave., NE, Hickory: Jan. 4, blood pressure checks and thyroid awareness with Lupe Avalos; Jan. 11, “Hoarding” with Vaya Health; Jan. 13, Martin Luther King documentary, “His Legacy Lives On”; Jan. 19, cooking with Ruthie Hill, five-minute Mandarin orange fluff salad; Jan. 24, trivia, “The Explosive Era of the Baby Boomers” with Hickory Public Library; Jan. 26, Computer Class 101 with Freda Duncan; Jan. 27, “Steps to Health Take Control” with Catawba County Cooperative Extension. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Rita Pritchard at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.
At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Jan. 4, bowling at Pin Station; Jan. 6, blood pressure checks and thyroid awareness with Lupe Avalos; Jan. 12, cooking class on baked oatmeal bars; Jan. 19, “Steps to Health: Take Control” with Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Jan. 20, crafts with Tonya Jarnac; Jan. 25, “Hoarding” with Vaya Health; Jan. 27, music by Seniors on the Move. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Wendy Thomas at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.
At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St., Maiden: Jan. 4, “Hoarding” with Vaya Health; Jan. 5, “Steps to Health: Take Control” with Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Jan. 6, art with Lisa Adams; Jan. 11, cooking class on seasoned ranch cheese crackers; Jan. 12, blood pressure checks and thyroid awareness with Lupe Avalos; Jan. 19, Medicare fraud and scams with Diane Trainer; Jan. 20, Valentine’s DIY canvas heart art; Jan. 27, learning about and celebrating the Chinese New Year. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.
Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8 a.m. and noon, Monday through Thursday. Call 828-695-5610 if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as 1.5 hours a month. The program is also conducting its annual fundraising drive at this time. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays.
For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.
Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.