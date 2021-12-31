Seniors Morning Out offers various activities

HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in January including holiday programs and craft classes.

Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations. A hot, balanced lunch is served each day.

Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.

Program highlights include the following:

At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave, Newton: Jan. 4, test your knowledge for National Trivia Day; Jan. 5, bingo; Jan. 11, “Steps to Health: Take Control” with Catawba County Cooperative Extension; Jan. 13, creating Melba’s peach dish and learning who Melba Peach was for National Peach Melba Day; Jan. 18, blood pressure checks and thyroid awareness with Lupe Avalos; Jan. 25, piano music with Barbara Hollo; Jan. 26, “Hoarding” with Vaya Health. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Victoria Ramseur at 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.