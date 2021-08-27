Seniors Morning Out groups plan activities

HICKORY — Seniors Morning Out participants will enjoy a variety of activities in September including cooking classes and educational programs.
Any resident of Catawba County who is 60 or older is invited to join Seniors Morning Out, which is held between 8 a.m. and noon Monday through Thursday at five locations.
A hot, balanced lunch is served each day. Programs are free to participants, who may pick and choose which days to attend. Bus transportation to and from the sites is available in some locations.
Program highlights include the following:
At the Newton site, located at First Presbyterian Church, 701 N Main Ave., Newton: Sept. 2, cholesterol education and tie dye face mask craft; Sept. 8, emergency preparedness with Frank Ballentine, Catawba County Emergency Services; Sept. 13, fall prevention with Sarah Stamey, Area Agency on Aging; Sept. 16, experiment with Play-Doh for National Play-Doh Day; Sept. 22, trip to Hickory Farmers Market; Sept. 23, singing with Seniors on the Move; Sept. 30, Medicare Open Enrollment information with Vickie Blevins, Catawba County Council on Aging. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, call 828-455-4133 at least two days in advance.
At the West Hickory site, located at the West Hickory Senior Center, 400 17th St. SW, Hickory: Sept. 2, country music singing by Jessica Stewart; Sept. 8, craft class on clay sculptures; Sept. 9, music by Cameron Matthews; Sept. 13, cooking class- on zucchini bread; Sept. 15, trip to Hickory Farmers Market; Sept. 20, painting class with Nancy Frady; Sept. 22, first day of autumn pumpkin craft. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Danielle Hicks at 828-323-8746 at least two days in advance.
At the East Hickory site, located at First United Methodist Church, 311 Third Ave. NE, Hickory: Sept. 1, 10 foods that lower cholesterol; Sept. 2, fall prevention with Annie Williams; Sept. 8, craft class, painted flower pot picture holders; Sept. 9, trip to Public Health Farmers Market; Sept. 21, cooking class on sliced pear and Ricotta toast; Sept. 23, 10 warning signs of Alzheimer’s with Elizabeth Novak, Alzheimer’s Association; Sept. 28, senior-friendly yoga with Ruthie Hill. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Rita Pritchard at least two days in advance by calling 828-320-5963.
At the Catawba site, located at Center United Methodist Church, 4945 Sherrills Ford Road, Catawba: Sept. 1, trip to Hickory Farmers Market; Sept. 7, shopping at Conover Walmart then bowling at Pin Station; Sept. 9, music by Bob Hollar; Sept. 21, health benefits of honey with honey biscuit snacks; Sept. 22, black light chalk art presentation with Charles Sisti; Sept. 29, positive aspects of growing older; Sept. 30, SMO Talent Show. If you would like to participate in any of these activities, contact Wendy Thomas at 828-320-0434 at least two days in advance.
At the Maiden site, located at the Maiden Community Center, 207 E Klutz St., Maiden: Sept. 1, trip to Hickory Farmers Market; Sept. 7, cooking class with Teresa, praline crack; Sept. 8, cholesterol education with Lupe Avalos, CVMC; Sept. 13, elder abuse with Chandra Henson, Catawba County DSS; Sept. 20, CARE program with Sandy Austin, Catawba County Sheriff’s Department; Sept. 21, craft with Lisa, miniature fairy gardens; Sept. 22, Medicare Open Enrollment, what you need to know, with Vickie Blevins, Catawba County Council on Aging. If you would like to attend any of these programs, call Lisa Adams at 828-320-5966 at least two days in advance.
Seniors Morning Out is operated by Senior Nutrition Services of Catawba County Social Services and is in need of volunteers to assist with the program between 8 a.m. and noon Monday – Thursday. Call 828-695-5610 if interested. In addition to SMO, Senior Nutrition Services operates Meals on Wheels and related programs in the county. Additional volunteers are urgently needed in the Catawba and Newton areas to deliver Meals on Wheels. You can volunteer as little as one and one-half hours a month. To find out more, contact Senior Nutrition Services at 828-695-5610 during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except for holidays. For the latest updates, like their Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty, or visit their website at http://www.MealsonWheelsofCatawbaCounty.org.
Catawba County Senior Nutrition Services is a United Way funded partner.